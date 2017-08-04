Teen charged in deadly Castle Street shooting

Friends and family gather at a home on Castle Street where a man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington police have charged a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting on Castle Street Friday morning.

According to officials, Jacqual Goodman was charged with first-degree murder and assault by pointing a gun in the shooting death of 66-year-old Willie Russell Jackson.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at 1910 Castle Street at approximately 1 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jackson deceased on the front porch of the residence.

Jackson lived at the house with his sister, who said she saw a man walk up and shoot her brother.

