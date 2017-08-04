Man killed in shooting on Castle Street

Friends and family gather at a home on Castle Street where a man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A 66-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Wilmington early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Kunak with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at 1910 Castle Street at approximately 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Willie Russell Jackson deceased on the front porch of the residence.

The case is still under investigation. It is being investigated as a homicide, Sgt. Kunak said.

Jackson lived at the house with his sister, who said she saw a man walk up and shoot her brother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

