Man dies of gunshot wound on Castle Street

A 66-year-old man died of a gunshot wound in Wilmington early Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Kunak with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at 1910 Castle Street at approximately 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Willie Russell Jackson deceased on the front porch of the residence.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip.

