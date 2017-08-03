2017 BB&T Football Jamboree schedule

The 31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Legion Stadium in Wilmington.
Scrimmages being at 5:30 p.m.
The scheduled match-ups, in order, are:
New Hanover vs. West Brunswick
Ashley vs. South Columbus
North Brunswick vs. South Brunswick
Hoggard vs. Whiteville
Laney vs. Wallace-Rose Hill
Each game will consist of two 12-minute quarters.
