2017 BB&T Football Jamboree schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

2017 BB&T Football Jamboree schedule

2017 BB&T football jamboree schedule (Source: WECT) 2017 BB&T football jamboree schedule (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The 31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. 

Scrimmages being at 5:30 p.m.

The scheduled match-ups, in order, are:

New Hanover vs. West Brunswick
Ashley vs. South Columbus
North Brunswick vs. South Brunswick
Hoggard vs. Whiteville
Laney vs. Wallace-Rose Hill

Each game will consist of two 12-minute quarters.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly