South Brunswick hoping to get back to winning ways

It’s just the first week of practice, but South Brunswick football coach Rocky Lewis already likes the direction his football team is taking.

Last season, South Brunswick finished with a 1-10 record.



“We are going to be better,” Lewis said. “We don’t know how much better, but we are going to be better. We are excited about having that first year under our belt and they know what the expectations are.”

For Lewis, that means changing the attitude and culture of the Cougars’ program and trying to get more kids to try out for football.

“Getting these young guys playing every year and not stopping their second or third year means a whole lot,” Lewis said. “But that comes with coaching stability. Last year’s senior class had three head coaches in four years, and you can’t blame them.”

In the offseason, Lewis brought in more experienced coaches to help bolster his staff. That included the hire of former North Brunswick head coach Larry Brock to take over the offensive line coaching duties.

“I feel like we have one of the best staffs around,” Lewis said. “The quality we have, the number we have. Having someone like coach Brock that played the position in college, and is a graduate of South Brunswick, those boys respect that.”

South Brunswick opens the season at Red Springs Aug. 18.

