Changes at diverging diamond stop trend

Leaders in Leland hope changes to the diverging diamond intersection will ease a common problem.

Gary Vidmar, the economic development director of Leland, said the town received many phone calls and emails about a problem with drivers coming from Wilmington.

“Traffic would have the tendency to get in the turn lane headed back into Wilmington," Vidmar said.

The diverging diamond was completed a little over a year ago, but it has caused some confusion with drivers.

“People coming through it for the first time still find it a little strange and odd, but people that travel it regularly, I think they have become accustomed to it and it's second nature now," Vidmar said.

Julia Weaver works in Leland and uses a diverging diamond almost every day. She thinks the intersection has done more good than bad for the area.

“It's just so much smoother, and you don’t see the backup of traffic that we have seen before," Weaver said.

However, people continued to go the wrong way through the diverging diamond, so Leland reached out to the Department of Transportation for help.

“We petitioned the DOT to restripe the lane coming down that ramp," Vidmar said.

According to Vidmar, the changes were made in about a week. He also said the town was happy with the results.

“Typically we wait a pretty lengthy period of time to get reaction from them, but this was a pleasant surprise," he said.

Leaders in Leland now hope the changes will ease any confusion people have in the intersection.

Vidmar added that the budget for the diverging diamond still has $600,000 for landscaping that the town plans to use soon.

