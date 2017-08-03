Police searching for man accused of attack in Walmart

Pictured is the suspect accused of attacking a man in a Whiteville Walmart on Wednesday. (Source: Whiteville Police Department)

Whiteville Police are searching for a man accused of attacking someone in a Walmart bathroom on Wednesday.

According to an email from the Whiteville Police, the victim, a 70-year-old man, was entering a bathroom stall when the suspect approached him from behind and attempted to take the victim's wallet.

After hearing the suspect say he had a gun, the victim tried to fight the suspect off before the suspect hit the victim on the left side of his face and ran.

Rescue personnel checked the victim, who suffered abrasions during the scuffle, but he was not transported to the hospital.

The suspect is described as an older male who was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, Nike sneakers and a baseball hat at the time of the incident. He left the scene in what police said appears to be a blue four-door vehicle, possibly an Oldsmobile with rust on the roof.

Anyone with information on the case should call Det. Scott Moody at 910-642-5111.

