Safety concerns arise over Bladen County intersection

A change to an intersection in Bladen County is causing neighbors to be concerned.

The intersection of Highways 41 and 410 was changed into a four-way stop Wednesday.

It was previously a two-way stop with stop signs on Highway 410, but not on Highway 41.

State Trooper Aaron Russ said he has been spending more time in the area so that people will be aware of the change.

"If people would pay attention, stay off their cell phones, there wouldn't be a problem," Russ said.

The intersection is less than a half mile from both West Bladen High School and Bladen Community College.

Neighbors are concerned that when school starts again, someone will get hurt.

"You've got four stops now instead of two and it's already complicated enough for people going in and out of school," said Mackenzie Brisson, who lives close by.

But troopers are optimistic that the new additions will make the intersection safer once everyone realizes they're there.

"That's what I'm doing out here so people will see me and kinda get used to it so there won't be any accidents," Russ said. "Hopefully, it'll help."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.