Couple turns hobby into full-time job

Stained glass is a piece of glass that has been colored by adding metallic salts during its creation. (Source: WECT)

Years ago, Jim Shapley took a course at a community college on how to make stained glass creations, and he was hooked.

"Well, I think it goes back to when I was a kid, and looking up at the windows, I always thought they were just beautiful," Shapley said.

That was 25 years ago, but through the years, he perfected his hobby to the point that earlier this summer, he and his wife, Lani, opened the Sunshine Stained Glass Studio in downtown Burgaw.

Stained glass, which has been around for centuries, is a piece of glass that is colored by adding metallic salts during its creation.

It's then crafted into stained glass windows, in which small pieces of glass are arranged to form patterns or pictures and are usually held together by strips of lead and supported by a rigid frame.

Throughout its history, the term stained glass has been associated almost exclusively with the windows of churches, chapels and other places of worship, but now stained glass is popular in luxury homes and commercial buildings, too.

Working with stained glass not only requires skill, but also the imagination of what you can achieve with small, individual pieces of glass.

"You can buy the glass pre-made, but you cannot duplicate this," Shapley said. "I can make the same panel two different times, and it is going to be a little bit different because the glass is going to be a little bit different."

Most of Shapley's art will end up in people's homes, but earlier this year he was commissioned to create a piece of artwork for the door to the chapel at Pender Memorial Hospital.

"And another thing I like about stained glass is it will have a different quality, depending on the light, as the sun changes in the sky," Shapley said. "The glass panel in the window will actually change."

He offers classes on a regular basis, not only to help people keep the art alive, but to also make sure there are still plenty of stained glass creations around for all of us to continue to enjoy.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.