Prepare to set sail with 'South Pacific'

A Tony award-winning musical based on stories of a real-life Navy commander began its Wilmington run at Thalian Hall on Wednesday and the director of the show visited the WECT studio on Thursday's First at Four to discuss it.

Ray Kennedy is directing South Pacific, which is presented by the Opera House Theatre Company. The play debuted locally on Wednesday and concludes its current run on Sunday. Other performances are scheduled for Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20.

Broadway musical staples like I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair and Some Enchanted Evening are featured in South Pacific, which tells two parallel love stories tested by the dangers of war and perils of discrimination.

