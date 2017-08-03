Pender County woman fights rat infestation

Robbins said while she is not certain, she believes her neighbor's trash is attracting the rodents. (Source: WECT)

A woman from Pender County has killed four rats around her house in the past five days.

Sherry Robbins, from Rocky Point, said she has lived in the same home for 32 years and has never had any sort of rodent problem.

This week, however, rats showed up at her door.

“I didn’t see it I heard it," Robbins said. "Up under my house at the front door and I kept chipping on wood and I kept thinking, 'What is that?'”

Robbins said that while she can’t be sure, she believes that her neighbor’s trash is attracting the rodents. She said trash bags are piling up above the fence she shares with her neighbor.

“This area is not cleaned up like it should be and the only thing I could think causes (the rats) is trash sitting around or the woods not being cleared out like they should,” Robbins said.

Robbins said she has contacted the county numerous times about the issue only to be told there is nothing they could do to help.

Pender County Planning and Community Development did stop by the site Thursday, however.

According to Planning and Community Development Director Kyle Breuer, the county issued Robbins’ neighbor with a violation for the trash in his yard, and a violation for inoperable vehicles. The trash falls under the county’s solid waste ordinance.

The tenant has 30 days from the date the violation is issued to clean his property. If he doesn’t comply, Breuer said, he could be fined up to $100.

While Robbins is glad the county is acting on the issue, she said she wants to see all of Pender County cleaned up.

“That’s my goal is to see if the Pender County commissioners and whoever else can get involved out there can help us kind of build this place up and make it look clean and respectable,” she said.

WECT reached out to the neighbor for a comment, but haven't heard back.

