Lawsuit filed against animal park over bears' treatment, living conditions

Two people filed a lawsuit Monday against an animal park in Monkey Junction for the park's alleged treatment of a pair of bears.

According to a news release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), North Carolina residents Caroline Byrd and Lorraine Moe filed the suit against Tregembo Animal Park alleging that the Wilmington roadside zoo's treatment of bears Ben and Booger violates the state's anti-cruelty statute. The plaintiffs seek to have both bears moved to a reputable animal sanctuary.

"Tregembo Animal Park is inflicting unjustifiable physical pain and psychological torment on sensitive bears," PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in the release. "PETA joins concerned North Carolinians in urging the facility to move these poor animals to a reputable sanctuary where they'd receive the care they desperately need."

The release says state law requires that captive animals be free from unjustifiable pain and suffering which, for bears, includes access to space to roam and the ability to engage in natural types of behavior such as foraging, climbing, nesting, exploring, denning, and digging.

The bears are confined to enclosures that are less than 0.0004 percent of the minimum territory that a bear would cover in nature at Tregembo, according to the release.

The lawsuit points out that neither bear has sufficient relief from public harassment or the summer heat and that the bears show signs of mental and physical anguish.

An email and phone call to Tregembo seeking comment have not been returned.

