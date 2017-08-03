Wilmington psychologist dedicated to helping LGBTQ community

A Wilmington psychologist is proud to be one of the few people in the state who specializes in helping transgender people with issues ranging from struggles with gender identity to writing letters for hormone replacement therapy and surgery.

Nova Swanstrom talked about her work in gender therapy on Thursday's First at Four newscast and said helping members of the LGBTQ community is important, particularly in light of North Carolina House Bill 2 controversy and President Trump's recent ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Swanstrom's work includes hosting support groups and providing consultation appointments free of charge.

"Myself and two colleagues facilitate four free monthly transgender support groups," Swanstrom said. "Transgender/gender-nonconforming individuals, youth transgender, young adult, and families, mostly parents. I also provide a free initial consultation for other professionals in the area to help a current therapist continue to be able to work with you if wanted."

Swanstrom has more than a decade of experience working predominantly with members of the LGBTQ community. She helps family members facilitate peace and workability while also addressing clinical issues such as depression, anxiety, mood dysregulation, psychosis, attention deficit, and others.

"As there are only a handful of gender specialists in the Carolinas, it is my pleasure to help transgender/gender-nonconforming individuals obtain access to resources they may need," Swanstrom said. "I am connected with other professionals in North Carolina and do not hesitate in helping you connect to help."

