Wilmington Post 10 stays alive at Southeast Regionals

The Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team stayed alive in the Southeast Regionals Thursday in Asheboro, NC.
Wilmington beat Kentucky 9-1 in an elimination game.
Kentucky took a 1-0 lead after three innings, but Wilmington scored two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth to break the game open.
Post 10 will face the winner of the Georgia-Randolph County, NC, game on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
