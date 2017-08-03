Man accused of stealing car from VA, B&E in NC

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man accused of a breaking and entering near Abbottsburg last month. (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man accused of a breaking and entering near Abbottsburg last month.

“A homeowner came home and found a man breaking into his house,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker. “The homeowner called 911 and then followed the suspect as he left the residence in a van. After several miles the suspect wrecked his vehicle and fled into the woods. We searched the area for several hours with K-9’s and helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.”

According to McVicker, a search of the wrecked 2002 Honda Odyssey showed it had been stolen in Chesapeake, VA the previous week during a home invasion. The silver vehicle had Virginia tags, VMW-8637.

A search of the vehicle showed the suspect had been in the Walgreens in Southport and the Dollar General store in Lake Waccamaw July 17, the day of the breaking and entering in Bladen County.

Investigators were able to get photographs from surveillance tapes at the Walgreens.

“We are asking the public to help us in identifying the individual in these photographs," said McVicker. “If you have any information that could help solve this crime we want you to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.”

