Behind the scenes of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering behind the scenes tours for visitors this month.

During these tours, visitors get to experience animal holding spaces, husbandry, life support systems, exhibits hidden behind the aquarium walls, food preparation for the animals and even watch the aquarists during feeding time.

On the tours, visitors get to witness and interact with aquarists' like Madeline Marens.

Marens is in charge of the general welfare of the animals. This means she helps take care of new animals that come into the aquarium. Some of her duties include feeding the animals and taking care of and maintaining their habitats.

Something visitors may learn while behind the scenes at the aquarium is that all the animals in their care come from the North Carolina coast.

"Off the North Carolina coast is such a fascinating habitat and there's so many unique animals," Marens said. "People that come behind the scenes and come to the aquarium can see and appreciate really unique animals that we have in our care. And these animals can be found right in their own backyard and they can learn something about them."

Marens says there's never a dull moment working as an aquarist.

"Sometimes we're feeding alligators and sometimes we're getting to do enrichment with sharks," Marens said. "So it's never a dull moment."

For more information on any of the behind the scenes tours, click here.

