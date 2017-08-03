Does your child qualify for free or reduced meals?

The school year begins for traditional students in just a few weeks and child nutrition officials are encouraging all families to take time to see if they will qualify for assistance. (Source: WECT)

The school district provides free breakfast to every student, and 60 percent of Brunswick County students qualify to receive a free or reduced meal through the district's federal child nutrition program.

According to school officials, federal program requirements make school systems reimburse child nutrition programs with local dollars. Last year $105,000 was necessary to settle the unpaid meal balances which is the equivalent of two teaching positions. These unpaid charges were not accrued as part of the free and reduced program.

The school system cannot make assumptions about a family's ability to pay for their child's lunch, therefore the system makes every effort to help families complete meal assistance forms privately. Even if children were eligible last school year, regulations require all families to complete a new application each school year.

A no-charge policy went into place for high school students Jan. 2, 2017. Any high school student with an excessive outstanding meal charge balance will not be served a school lunch. In addition, high school students with a meal balance are not allowed to go to prom or participate in graduation.

This policy change reduced the negative meal charge balance to less than $40,000 district-wide.

High school students who did not qualify for free or reduced meals or who did not come to school with lunch money were provided fresh fruits, vegetables, and milk. No student goes without lunch. According to the school system, that practice will be in place again this school year.

Information about completing the annual free or reduced meal application is located at www.bcswan.net.

