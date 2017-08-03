Inmate dies at Brunswick County jail

Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Brunswick County Detention Center died Thursday morning.

According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, Tony Edward Long, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:50 a.m.

First aid was given to Long by detention medical staff but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards found no evidence of foul play or suicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 4 to determine the cause of Long's death.

He was admitted into the detention facility on July 27 for a probation violation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.