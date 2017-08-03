Feds subpoena NCDEQ in GenX investigation

A federal grand jury has served the NC Department of Environmental Quality with a subpoena requesting records related to an investigation into Chemours, the company that manufactures the unregulated compound GenX.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina issued the subpoena on July 28. It requests that by Aug. 22 DEQ provide to a grand jury in Wilmington records and documents, including permits, environmental compliance information, reports, emails, research and notes, related to the Chemours Company’s Fayetteville Works facility, GenX and other fluorinated chemicals.

“DEQ will provide all relevant records about Chemours as part of this ongoing federal investigation,” said Jamie Kritzer, DEQ spokesman. “We are pleased that federal authorities are taking this matter seriously as we continue our own investigation into Chemours and the issues surrounding GenX and the other unregulated chemical compounds.”

In June, Governor Roy Cooper directed DEQ and the NC Department of Health and Human Services to launch an investigation into Chemours’ discharge of GenX. Cooper has also directed the State Bureau of Investigation’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit to assess whether a criminal investigation is warranted in this case.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.