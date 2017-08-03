Bus drivers needed for upcoming school year

All bus drivers go through a rigorous training program to make sure everyone knows the rules and regulations. (Source: Pixabay)

Traditional students in Brunswick County will be back in the classroom later this month, but there is a need in drivers to help get them there.

All bus drivers go through a rigorous training program to make sure everyone knows the rules and regulations.

The school system plans to use video of a bus driving through standing water last school year as an example while teaching new drivers. That driver was fired immediately after the incident.

The next bus driver class in Brunswick County will be held Sept. 11-13, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are no exceptions to the dates and you must attend all three days. You should bring your social security card and driver's license to the class. Click here to register: http://bit.ly/2wb1KMi

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.