Seahawk wins CAA inspirational award

UNCW swimmer Kathryn Ostrom recently received the CAA's John H. Randolph Inspirational Award.

Ostrom overcame heart valve surgery early in her Seahawk career to cap her senior season as the team's top swimmer in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. The St. Louis Park, Minn., native ranks among the school's all-time fastest times in both events.

The award is named after former William & Mary athletic director John Randolph, who lost a battle with cancer in 1995.

