Brunswick Co. pair arrested on heroin, cocaine, marijuana charges

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and a woman on numerous drug-related charges.

Malik Nahaim McNeil, 26, of Supply, and Shireen Kinyana Johnson, 22, of Shallotte, were taken into custody Thursday morning after narcotics officers executed a search warrant at McNeil's home on Hillock Drive.

Officers confiscated four ounces of cocaine, 150 bindles of heroin, a half a pound of marijuana, and $11,000 in cash.

McNeil and Johnson were both charged with:

Conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McNeil also faces an additional charge of simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. Johnson was given a $200,000 bond.

McNeil was arrested on similar charges back in April after a 6-person drug bust in Brunswick County. He was also given a $1 million bond following that arrest.

