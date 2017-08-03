My turn: Is health care a right?

On more than one occasion during the health care rallies I’ve noticed either signs or chants declaring that health care is a right. A lot of the health care debate is centered on that very notion.

Many think it is the government’s responsibility. But is it a right? I don’t think so.

For those that argue health care as a right, please show me where you find it in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. You certainly have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Heck, you can even pursue health care. But health care is not a right afforded to us in any of this nation’s founding documents.

I can kind of understand how we got to this point. It started years ago when some of our government leaders started thinking they needed to help take care of us in certain aspects of our lives because they didn’t feel we had the wherewithal to take care of ourselves or each other.

So the horses have been out of the barn for quite a long time. Problem is, the folks in Washington keep fostering that ideology by dabbling in more areas of our lives that are best handled by the states or by the private sector. Where will it ever end?

