Utility plans to restore power to Hatteras, Ocracoke islands by weekend

Utility officials say they expect to restore power to two North Carolina islands by the weekend.



Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative issued a statement that it expects to have the power back on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands by Friday or Saturday. A previous estimate had predicted restoration by early next week.



The statement says crews were finishing work connecting overhead cables Thursday morning and were working on connecting the power. Next, testing will need to be done.



The outage began a week ago during early morning work on a bridge between islands. The construction company building the bridge damaged underground power lines with a steel casing that's used to put bridge supports in place.



The outage drove thousands of vacationers off the islands and forced others to cancel trips before they arrived.

