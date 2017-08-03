Campbell found guilty in 2015 Columbus County murder

A jury found Antiwuan Campbell guilty Wednesday in the 2015 murder of Wilbur Allen Davis Jr. in Columbus County.

Campbell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chadbourn police said that shortly after 2 a.m. on March 11, 2015, Davis pushed his way into the home of his former girlfriend, Porsha James.

Campbell then shot Davis after the two got into an argument.

Rescue crews arrived and started CPR. Davis was pronounced dead at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville.

During the trail, Campbell claimed he shot Davis is self-defense.

