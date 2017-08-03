Woman robs Fayetteville Sprint store with ‘assault rifle,’ polic - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Woman robs Fayetteville Sprint store with ‘assault rifle,’ police say

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) -

A woman holding an assault rifle stole cell phones from a Fayetteville Sprint store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the woman walked into the Sprint Store with an assault rifle and approached a clerk, Fayetteville police said.

The suspect demanded cell phones from a store employee and left the store once the clerk handed over the devices, police said.

She left the scene in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect was described as having dark-colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Detectives with the FPD’s Robbery Unit have obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

