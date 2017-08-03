Coast Guard searching for missing sailor last seen off NC coast

The Coast Guard is looking for a French sailor who left North Carolina heading to New York City.



The Coast Guard said in a news release that the Coast Guard command center in Portsmouth, Virginia, received a report around 7 a.m. Wednesday that 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette was overdue.



Coast Guard units conducted preliminary searches from Calland's last-known port call in Beaufort to New York City. The search has covered about 2,000 square miles (5200 sq. kilometers).



The Coast Guard had received a mayday call at 11:20 p.m. Sunday from a French sailor later confirmed to be Calland. Coast Guard and Navy crews searched the area from the distress call origination point through Monday afternoon without finding anything.

