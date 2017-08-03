Accreditation team looking for public input on WPD

A team with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will evaluate the Wilmington Police Department later this month. (Source: WECT)

A team with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will evaluate the Wilmington Police Department later this month.

WPD officials said the team will examine all aspect's of the WPD's "policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services."

As part of the assessment, community members and WPD personnel are invited to take part in a public information session at the City Council Chambers located at Thalian Hall on Monday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m.

Those who are unable to attend the session can also provide comments by phone by calling 910-341-0820 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments must be limited to 10 minutes and must address the WPD's ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Those wishing to send in written comments can mail them to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcote Blvd. Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155

“Accreditation is an important part of our agency’s commitment to enhance our service and professionalism. We are committed to working with CALEA to make this happen,” said WPD chief Ralph Evangelous.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.