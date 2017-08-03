Sharks fall in slugfest against SwampDogs

In a battle of first-place teams, Fayetteville outslugged the Wilmington Sharks, 16-8, Wednesday night. (Source: Wilmington Sharks)

In a battle of first-place teams, Fayetteville outslugged the Wilmington Sharks, 16-8, Wednesday night.

The SwampDogs (31-21) tallied 20 hits and never trailed. Jayson Newman led the way with two home runs.

Shortstop Luke Morgan had a big night for the Sharks, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Danny Wilson and Cam Locklear drove in two runs apiece in the loss.

Wilmington (29-21) heads to Edenton for a doubleheader Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.