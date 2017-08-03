WPD investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins this week. (Source: WECT)

According to Linda Rawley with the WPD, about 20 vehicle break-ins were reported Wednesday morning. Officers are taking more reports Thursday morning after another string of break-ins overnight.

Rawley said at this point it appears all of the break-ins involve vehicles that were unlocked.

The thefts took place between 3 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. Wednesday on the following streets: Grantham Street, Hardscrabble Court, Finnian Drive, Needle Soundway, Funmore Road, Jefferson Street, Adams Street, Maryland Street and Monroe Street.

In one incident at approximately 3 a.m., a man on a bike was scene leaving the scene.

Rawley said vehicle owners are reminded to lock their car doors and to remove valuables from plain sight.

Anyone with information is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

