Yard sales for August 5

Yard sales August 5

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4715 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Silver Lake Baptist Church community yard sale

7 a.m - 12 p.m.

415 Montego Court, Wilmington

Toys, clothes, shoes, furniture, misc household items

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

318 Cabbage Inlet Lane, Wilmington

Estate sale with upscale, high quality furniture, extensive collection of original art and frames, hand knotted oriental rugs, antiques, heated Astro Osim Intertek Massage Chair, (advanced Pro Form Activator) , Edison 4 Inversion Table, Ab Coaster, NB 1200 Treadmill, beautiful highest quality glass and brass display cabinet, sofas, tables, chairs, chests, desk, mirrors, tools. construction equipment, ladders, books, yoga equipment, screening room projector, large screen, associated audio visual equipment, 2007 BMW 328i, various books and board games, and many other household goods, garden equipment and general items too numerous to mention.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

2026 Van Buren Street, Wilmington (Sunset Park)

Continuance of estate sale with nice variety of articles not sold from first sale now greatly discounted. Included are antiques, wall art, antique picture frames, mirrors, collectibles, vintage 19th century sewing machine, chairs, lamps, china service for eight, small Sentry safe, and various decorative items.

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

221 Rockwell Road, Wilmington

Weight bench, weights, household items, glassware, soft car top carrier, photos and frames, wireless Apple keyboards, craft supplies, and pet items

7 a.m. - ?

5707 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington

Clothes, sports equipment, household items, and more

8 a.m. - ?

306 Ventura Drive, Wilmington (Monterey Heights)

Furniture, kitchen, bedding, misc

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

3518 Wrightsville Avenue Wilmington (**in the parking lot**)

Multi Vendor Yard Sale - Lots of Everything!! Housewares, Gift Items, Clothing (Men's & Women's - both Vintage and Contemporary), Tons of Costume Jewelry, Vintage Hats, some Furniture, Linens, Comforters, Decorative Pillows......

Brunswick County

7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

932 Bobby Brown Circle, Navassa

Books, electronics, tools, household goods, framed artwork and much more!

Pender County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

5953 Beattys Bridge Rd (at the bridge), Atkinson

Tools, home repair items, home goods, holiday decorations, cloths, boating items, and much more even the house

Columbus County

6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

412 N Madison Street, Whiteville

First Baptist Church

Furniture, exercise equipment, baby items, baked goods, household items, toys, children's clothes, shoes

