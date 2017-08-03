Hospital submits plans for parking lot at Wilmington Athletic Club site

Representatives with the New Hanover Regional Medical Center submitted plans to the City of Wilmington on Wednesday for a parking lot that would be located at the Wilmington Athletic Club site on 16th Street. (Source: Norris & Tunstall)

Hospital officials have said that the lot would be used for its employees.

The plans call for 295 total parking spaces as well as bicycle parking and a shuttle loading zone.

Vehicles would be able to access the lot from both Hospital Plaza Drive and Doctors Circle.

The hospital purchased the property last year and was granted a special use permit by the Wilmington City Council on Dec. 6, 2016.

The plans will be reviewed by the city's Technical Review Committee on Aug. 17.

