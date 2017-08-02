Wilmington Post 10 falls 4-1 at American Legion Southeast Regionals

The Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team will need to battle out of the loser’s bracket if it wants to advance to the American Legion World Series.
Wednesday’s 4-1 to Florida at the Southeast Regionals in Asheboro knocked the locals into the loser’s bracket.
Wilmington next faces Kentucky on Thursday in an elimination game.
