Wilmington Post 10 falls 4-1 at American Legion Southeast Region - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Wilmington Post 10 falls 4-1 at American Legion Southeast Regionals

Wilmington Post 10 falls 4-1 at American Legion Southeast Regionals (Source: Raycom Media) Wilmington Post 10 falls 4-1 at American Legion Southeast Regionals (Source: Raycom Media)
ASHEBORO, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Post 10 American Legion baseball team will need to battle out of the loser’s bracket if it wants to advance to the American Legion World Series.

Wednesday’s 4-1 to Florida at the Southeast Regionals in Asheboro knocked the locals into the loser’s bracket.

Wilmington next faces Kentucky on Thursday in an elimination game.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly