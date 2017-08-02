Trask Titans look to build off record breaking 2016 season

The Trask Titans football team is looking to build off a record breaking 2016.

A year ago the Titans set a school record with seven wins, and earned a spot in the 1A playoffs.



Now they are looking forward to the 2017 campaign while focusing on staying grounded.

"I have told them in the spring and summer that you can hang your hats on the results of last year, but be ready to be disappointed this year,” coach Jonathan Taylor said. “They are starting to figure that out. This group has done a great job of taking all the challenges and I am proud of them for that."



The new season also brings change to the program. Trask has moved up from 1A to 2A, and is playing in the Coastal Eight 1A/2A conference.

“We are going to be playing teams like Richland, Southwest, some Onslow County schools,” Taylor said. “Teams we are familiar with but we haven’t played them a lot.”

The Titans open at home against county rivals Topsail on Aug. 18.

