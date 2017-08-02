Carolina Beach makes beach more accessible

Carolina Beach made its boardwalk and beaches more handicap accessible on Wednesday night.

The town added an AccessDeck to a ramp on its boardwalk near Cape Fear Blvd. The AccessDeck offers a wheelchair/pedestrian friendly, non-slip tread design to guarantee a safe and comfortable access way while still providing a traction resistant surface for vehicles and equipment.

The new ramp was installed in conjunction with They Will Surf Again, a handicap surfing event. Kevin Murphy is in charge of the event, and said people can expect even more panels on Saturday.

"The hope is that everyone comes by and sees it," said Murphy. "They see how durable it is. They see that emergency vehicles can drive right over it, and that we continue to add on to this to make it just accessible for everybody."

Murphy also said that Carolina Beach has been more than welcoming to those with special needs.

"Carolina Beach is just leading along all of our coasts right now with beaches and accessibility," said Murphy. "They are all for it. They are trying to see what works and trying to improve on what they already have existing."

The panels will be on the beach until at least August 9, but Carolina Beach is looking into a permanent handicap beach access.

They would like the public's input in the process. For more information on how to give feedback click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.