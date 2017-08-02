Neighbors concerned over needle exchange program

Some neighbors in Carolina Beach think a new needle exchange program is causing more harm than good. (Source: WECT)

Syringe exchange programs became legal in North Carolina on July 11, 2016, the day former Gov. Pat McCrory signed House Bill 972 into law.

Every Tuesday night, Randy Evans of Walking Tall in Carolina Beach gives brown paper lunch sacks filled with needles, cookers, cotton swabs, and tourniquets to addicts.

He starts on Cape Fear Blvd. near the Sea Merchants grocery store, and then moves around town as needed. The Carolina Beach Boardwalk Family Night is also on Tuesday off the same street.

"I think it is absolutely absurd," said one woman who wished to remain anonymous and lives off Cape Fear Blvd. "That is no way to promote Carolina Beach by promoting drugs."

Evans said the goal of the program is not to promote drugs, but to help reduce diseases in users who have the end goal of quitting drugs.

However, some neighbors are afraid of the people the program might attract.

"I understand on the one hand that they are trying to eliminate some diseases, hepatitis, etc., but I would like to see it done away with," the woman said. "I think it is very dangerous, and I don't like it in our neighborhood. We haven't had necessarily a drug problem before right here, and I think it is going to draw those people."

Evans said he didn't mean to upset anyone by hosting the needle exchange on Tuesday, but that it was the best night for the program given the circumstances.

