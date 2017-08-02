Surf City chef has his burger place in national contest

The Bistro at Topsail’s blended burger, The Goomba, is one of the top five burgers in The James Beard Foundation’s (JBF) Blended Burger Project.

Voting ended Monday for the nationwide contest to make a blended burger by blending ground meat with chopped mushrooms to create a healthier, and more sustainable burger.

Chef Bud Taylor's creation includes local grass-fed beef blended with confit oyster and portobello mushrooms. Toppings include havarti cheese, shiitake bacon, lemongrass aioli, heirloom tomato and baby arugula on a house baked bun.

Taylor will travel to the James Beard House in New York City to showcase his burger along with the rest that finished in the top five at an exclusive event in January.

