Burgaw to hold public hearing in light of policy

Town leaders are looking to rescind a policy that potentially violates First Amendment rights. (Source: WECT)

A lawsuit against the Town of Burgaw claims an ordinance violates the First Amendment.

Patrick O'Connell filed the lawsuit in March. He said he received a citation during the NC Blueberry Festival while attempting to share his "Christian message" in the Pender County Courthouse square.

An ordinance was passed by council in October 2015 titled "Designation of alternate public forum to exercise free speech." During festivals, when the courthouse square, sidewalks and streets are being used for activities, the rule designates a portion of a town block be used as the "alternate" area for people to exercise their right to free speech.

Now, commissioners intend to rescind that ordinance after a public hearing at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 8.

Town officials claim the judge handling the case says they cannot enforce it, and after few problems at the festival, they no longer see a need for it.

"The original ordinance was passed because of a complaint by the Blueberry Festival Committee," Commissioner Vernon Harrell said. "So we were trying do something that would alleviate the situation without having any First Amendment problems...Freedom of Speech. And evidently we didn't word it properly."

