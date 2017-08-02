Paula Deen to visit Wilmington for furniture collection launch, book signing

Southern cook, restaurateur, and author Paula Deen will be in Wilmington next week to celebrate the launch of her latest furniture collection and will be signing copies of her newest cookbook.

Deen will stop by Custom Home Furniture Galleries, located at 3514 South College Road, on August 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The TV chef will be on hand to greet visitors and sign copies of her cookbook, Favorite Recipes of the Lady & Her Friends: A Tribute To My Sons, published earlier this year. Copies can be purchased for $24.95.

"We are very excited to have Paula here in our store. We have sold all of her collections in the past and this is the best one yet," said Kevin Gray, owner of Custom Home Furniture Galleries.

Deen's latest collection with Universal Furniture, called Bungalow, is the fifth collaboration between the two.

