Cancer survivors, family members star in Love is Bald fashion show

Cancer survivors and family members of those whose lives were taken by cancer will star in the Love is Bald fashion show Friday.
The event, on Aug. 4, is in its seventh year.
This year's fashion show is being dedicated to Claudia Eastmond, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.
She modeled in two of the shows. Members of her family will be at the event to honor her life.
For tickets and more information, go to www.loveisbald.org
