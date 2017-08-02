Bladen Co. man gets prison time for selling stolen goods to pawn shop

A Bladenboro man is headed to prison after a jury convicted him of selling stolen property to a pawn shop.

According to the District Attorney's Office, a jury found James Aaron Briggs, 33, of Bladenboro guilty on two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

As a result of the verdict, Briggs was sentenced as a habitual felon to 72-99 months in prison.

Briggs was accused of stealing property from a building in Bladenboro in 2016.

The stolen goods, which Briggs had exchanged for money, were located by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office at a pawn shop.

