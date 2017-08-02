Man found in New Hanover Co. accused of visa fraud - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

A man found in New Hanover County has been indicted by a grand jury in Raleigh.

Esau Rodriguez-Calderon, 34, of Honduras, is charged with false representation of a Social Security account number, and fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents.

If convicted, Rodriguez-Calderon faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $500,000 fine and probation following any term of imprisonment. 

According to a news release sent Wednesday afternoon, Rodriguez-Calderon is one of seven people against whom indictments were returned on charges stemming from them being in the country illegally. 

