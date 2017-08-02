Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington woman

The NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for a Wilmington woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades, 61, was last seen driving a white Chevrolet SUV, according to a WPD tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Cavenaugh-Blades, who also goes by Lynn, was wearing blue denim shorts and sandals when she was last seen in the area of Stonington Drive in Wilmington on Saturday. She is 5-feet-7, and has shoulder length reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: 61 yo Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades.Wearing denim shorts, white t-shirt. Driving a white Chevy SUV. Use Text-a-Tip pic.twitter.com/amsKXbx36o — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) August 2, 2017

Although the tweet says Cavenaugh-Blades was wearing a white T-shirt, a flier being circulated about her disappearance makes no mention of the type of shirt she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Text-a-Tip messages are anonymous.

