MISSING: Woman last seen driving white Chevy SUV - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

MISSING: Woman last seen driving white Chevy SUV

Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades. (Source: WPD) Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades. (Source: WPD)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades, 61, was last seen driving a white Chevrolet SUV, according to a WPD tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Cavenaugh-Blades was wearing denim shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Text-a-Tip messages are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly