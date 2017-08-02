MISSING: Woman last seen driving white Chevy SUV

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Deborah Cavenaugh-Blades, 61, was last seen driving a white Chevrolet SUV, according to a WPD tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Cavenaugh-Blades was wearing denim shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-a-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Text-a-Tip messages are anonymous.

