Wilmington churches clean water fill up underway

Water jug drop off was 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, but no drop offs were made at St. Phillip AME Church in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

St. Phillip is one of three Wilmington churches participating in a clean water fill up program for citizens who can’t get to the Ogden Park water station, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Chairman, Mike Brown.

Here’s how the program works: citizens drop off their empty containers and church volunteers fill them up at Ogden Park’s free water station, then bring them back to the churches for pickup from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

According to St. Phillip Church social action committee chairman Hollis Briggs Jr., St. Phillip is still working out the details of the program. Wednesday was its first official day, but the church didn’t see people walk through the door and drop off containers.

“It’s a wait and see. We don’t know how big of a response we will get. The more we put the word out and the more contact we have with areas in this part of town I think the uses of this program will become greater,” Henry Jacobs, co-chair of the Wilmington Martin Luther King Celebration center said.

Jacobs said they plan to hand out fliers advertising the program in Wilmington neighborhoods.

The MLK Celebration Center is partnering with St. Phillip to provide volunteers. One of those volunteers had some advice for members of his community.

“People in the community come on out and do what you can to help others help yourselves family members anybody that needs water that needs clean drinking water come out and get it for them,” Gregory Coley said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.