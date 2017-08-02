Area beaches seeing an uptick in tourists displaced from OBX

Area beaches seeing an uptick in displaced tourists from the OBX area (Source: WECT)

Thousands of vacationers were forced to leave the Outer Banks after an unplanned power outage on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

But the loss of tourists hundreds of miles away is turning out to be a slight gain for beaches in Southeastern North Carolina.

"A lot of people didn't know to call our area, or even that our beaches exist until they found us on Facebook and Craigslist," said Cindi Jacobs Broker with Oceanbreeze Properties. "Hopefully we can provide somewhat of a vacation to these folks, we still have the sun, the ocean and so many attractions."

Jacobs has talked to a several families that have been displaced in the last week, placing one family in a vacation rental in Carolina Beach.

"It was not exactly what this family had planned, but we were able to help them and now they are getting their sand, and their surf and their family time," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said many of the families she has talked to are losing a huge chunk of change on their planed OBX vacation.

"Many of the folks are not getting refunds if they didn't have travel insurance, so they are not required to be refunded," Jacobs explained.

Jacobs says she hopes many of these tourists will take a second look at the beauty our area has to offer next time they plan their summer getaway.

"Whether it's Topsail Beach, Kure Beach, Carolina Beach or Bald Head Island, we have different experiences," Jacobs said. "We don't necessarily want to steal other peoples vacationers but we want open their eyes to the hospitality our area has to offer."

Surf City Visitors Bureau and Wilmington have also received calls from displaced tourists looking for assistance.

Power crews say they expect the lights to be back on the islands affected in the next three to five days.

