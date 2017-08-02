NC DEQ: GenX levels below state's public health goal

Concentrations of GenX in finished drinking water originating from the Cape Fear River continue to be below the state's public health goal, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday. (Source: Pixabay)

The latest test results reflect the conditions in the river July 17-20 when the DEQ completed its fifth week of testing.

“The good news is that levels of GenX in treated drinking water continue to be below the state’s health goal and continue to trend down since we prompted Chemours to stop releasing this compound into the river,” said Michael Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “We will continue to monitor and test water samples, and will share testing results with the public in a timely fashion.”

Water sampling and testing will continue at finished water sites for the foreseeable future, officials said. Also, DEQ officials began conducting groundwater sampling this week to look for any concentrations of GenX in 16 monitoring wells at Chemours’ facility in Fayetteville.

The test results can be found below:

