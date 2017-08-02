Women who alleged harassment from town councilman file to run against him

A former councilwoman and town clerk are running for council seats again. One of those seats is held by a councilman they claim harrassed them. (Source: WECT)

A former councilwoman and town clerk filed to run for town council seats against a councilman they claim harassed them.

Former Sandy Creek councilwoman Anna Knappe and former town clerk Tina Colby quit, alleging Councilman Steve Permenter harassed them over the payment of and time off taken by Colby.

Permenter told WECT their claims of harassment were simply his attempts to secure timesheets and public documents he asked for through a records request.

Permenter gave WECT documents showing sick time being marked on time sheets in 2016 and 2017 after the clerk's hours were reduced from full time. The councilman also has presented a copy of the town's policy manual which stipulates sick leave is for regular, full-time employees.

A representative with the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office confirmed the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is investigating Colby's use of vacation time.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will sit down with Knappe and tell you why she chose to put her name in the ring for town council in this evening's newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.