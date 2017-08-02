Man who shot dog in Pender County gets jail time

A man who shot a dog in Pender County will serve more than a year in prison for the crime.

Roland Young, 27, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear Tuesday. He was sentenced to 20-33 months in prison.

According to officials, Young was in his vehicle and had stopped at a stop sign in the Maple Hill area on Jan. 19, 2016, when a woman walked by with her golden retriever, Mocha.

Young pulled out a handgun and fired three or four shots at the dog, who was struck once.

A witness followed the vehicle to Onslow County and confronted Young. When he was arrested, Young was in possession of a handgun. Ballistic testing confirmed it was the same gun that was used in the shooting.

The dog survived the shooting and completely recovered from her injuries.

