Leland man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

A Leland man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl over three years ago.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Gregory Lynn Williams, 50, entered a guilty plea earlier this week in Pender County Superior Court to one count of first-degree sex offense.

Williams was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will be on post-release supervision for 60 months.

Prosecutors said Williams admitted to committing a sex act against a 12-year-old girl on Feb. 9, 2014.

Williams was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 1, 2016.

